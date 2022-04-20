Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $12.70. Holley shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 15,951 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Holley alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $4,247,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.