Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $13.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, FIX cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 17,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,248. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.59.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

