Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.45 billion and the lowest is $8.20 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $38.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

