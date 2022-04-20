Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 344,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.