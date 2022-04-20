Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
