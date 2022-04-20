Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.81.

HBM stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 955,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

