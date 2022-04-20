HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.16. HUYA shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 9,387 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $977.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in HUYA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 234,719 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 311,059 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

