Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $314.80

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €314.80 ($338.49) and last traded at €316.60 ($340.43), with a volume of 14482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €319.20 ($343.23).

HYQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($639.78) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 66.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €360.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €446.28.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

