Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,049. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.
About Iberdrola (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.