Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,049. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

