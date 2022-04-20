iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 10,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iBio by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iBio by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,715 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,590. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

iBio ( NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iBio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of iBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

