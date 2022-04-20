ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,136 ($14.78) and last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.78). Approximately 30,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 77,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,142 ($14.86).

The stock has a market capitalization of £778.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,154 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,211.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,198 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($31,173.56).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

