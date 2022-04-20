ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07441962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,696.44 or 1.00051250 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

