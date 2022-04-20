IDEX (IDEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.04 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $98.37 million and $21.04 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,869,509 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

