IDEX (IDEX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.04 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $98.37 million and $21.04 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003429 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00034011 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00103454 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About IDEX
According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “
IDEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
