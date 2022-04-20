IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $92,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.80 and its 200 day moving average is $571.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

