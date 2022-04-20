Idle (IDLE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,088.00

Idle (IDLE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003370 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $40,088.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.51 or 0.07467100 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.21 or 1.00202889 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,510,034 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.