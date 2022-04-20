IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading Down 2.3%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 85,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 41,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.
IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. IDW Media had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.
About IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.
