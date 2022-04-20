II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Sells $30,855.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 2,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,553. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $79.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.
II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
