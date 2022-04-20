II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Sells $30,855.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. 2,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,553. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $79.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

