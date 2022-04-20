Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 9.5%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 160,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 320,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.85 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILI)
