iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.39

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.
iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)
