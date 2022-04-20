Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 1.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $833,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.28.
About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immune Therapeutics (IMUN)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.