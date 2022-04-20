Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 1.1%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $833,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.28.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development, approval, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

