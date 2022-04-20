Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Incyte by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Incyte by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,381 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

