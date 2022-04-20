Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.18) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

IDEXY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

