Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.65. 975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

