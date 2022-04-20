Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.89

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 35949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,234,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

