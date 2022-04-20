InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,542 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,542 ($72.11).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($72.99) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.16) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,244 ($68.23). 453,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,096. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($55.95) and a one year high of GBX 5,376 ($69.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,055.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,922.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.