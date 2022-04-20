International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

