Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.34 and last traded at $108.89. 4,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.