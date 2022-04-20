Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 1.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 187,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,802. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.