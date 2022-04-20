Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 244,151 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

