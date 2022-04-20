Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.58

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 132725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
