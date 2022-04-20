Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.58

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 132725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

