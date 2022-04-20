Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,836,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,541,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

