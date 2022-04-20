Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.44). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 685,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161,334 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

