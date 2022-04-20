Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 4.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 31,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,235,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
