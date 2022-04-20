Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 4.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 31,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,235,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

