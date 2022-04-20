iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,041 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $205,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after buying an additional 2,054,999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after buying an additional 887,707 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 157.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after buying an additional 778,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 316.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 856,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 650,916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

