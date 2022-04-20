iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74.

