iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 55,318 shares.The stock last traded at $127.50 and had previously closed at $126.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

