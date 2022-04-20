iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.