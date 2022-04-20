iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,525. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.93 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

