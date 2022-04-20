iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

IGM stock opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.24. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.39 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

