iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $229,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

