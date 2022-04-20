Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

About Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.