JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.69

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 142454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

