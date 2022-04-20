Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

INVH stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after buying an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

