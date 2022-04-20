Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
INVH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.26.
INVH stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after buying an additional 338,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
