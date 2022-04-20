Kearns & Associates LLC Invests $41.82 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,817,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 40.9% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.71. 5,056,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.