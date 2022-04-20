Kearns & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $264.61. 2,229,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,167. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.16 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.