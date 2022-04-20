Kearns & Associates LLC Takes $625,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after acquiring an additional 359,423 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. 5,395,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,260. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

