Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.64

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.64 and last traded at $68.48, with a volume of 72567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,636 shares of company stock valued at $39,984,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,762,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.