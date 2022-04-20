Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 459 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

