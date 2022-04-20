Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 228 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Loews were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

