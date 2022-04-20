Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 398 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

