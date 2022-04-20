Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 190 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.79. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $164.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

